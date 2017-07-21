Bulgarian Minister of Justice: 'A New Prison to be Built in Kremikovtzi'

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Justice: 'A New Prison to be Built in Kremikovtzi'

There's a plan to build a new prison with a personnel training center  on the territory of Kremikovtzi. The prison will have 200 cells for 400 prisoners. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva in response to a question during the weekly parliamentary control, reported bTV

''It will have a total area of 7,500 sq. M. Its construction should begin in the beginning of 2018'', Tsacheva said.

''The prison will meet all European standards. The financing of the project will be under the Norwegian Financial Mechanism'', the minister explained.

Tsetska Tsacheva also added that during the last three years many prison dormitories and prisons have been renovated  in Burgas, Varna, Lovech, Stara Zagora and others.

prison, Tsetska Tsacheva
