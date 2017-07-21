Mother Killed her 1-year old Child in Stamboliyski

Crime | July 21, 2017, Friday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mother Killed her 1-year old Child in Stamboliyski Archive

A woman was arrested for the murder of her own child, reported Plovdiv Local District. The crime was committed on the night of 18th July in Stamboliyski. Reports Novini. 

After detailed investigation by the police from the department of Criminal Police part of Local Directory of the Ministry of Internal Affairs it is more than clear that the mother is responsible for the death of her child.

The woman is due to be charged today and be detained by the monitoring prosecutor for a period of 72 hours.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Murder, child, mother
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria