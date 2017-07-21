Mother Killed her 1-year old Child in Stamboliyski
Crime | July 21, 2017, Friday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A woman was arrested for the murder of her own child, reported Plovdiv Local District. The crime was committed on the night of 18th July in Stamboliyski. Reports Novini.
After detailed investigation by the police from the department of Criminal Police part of Local Directory of the Ministry of Internal Affairs it is more than clear that the mother is responsible for the death of her child.
The woman is due to be charged today and be detained by the monitoring prosecutor for a period of 72 hours.
- » Bulgarian Interior Ministry Detained a Criminal Group for People Trafficking
- » Two People are in Custody for an Attack of a Man and his Pregnant Girlfriend on Trakia Highway
- » 34 Members of Organized Crime Group were Arrested in Italy
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Currency and Gold for BGN 900 000
- » UAE Behind Qatar Hacks
- » Europol Arrests 66 People in Horsemeat Investigation
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)