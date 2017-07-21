Mother Killed her 1-year old Child in Stamboliyski

A woman was arrested for the murder of her own child, reported Plovdiv Local District. The crime was committed on the night of 18th July in Stamboliyski. Reports Novini.

After detailed investigation by the police from the department of Criminal Police part of Local Directory of the Ministry of Internal Affairs it is more than clear that the mother is responsible for the death of her child.

The woman is due to be charged today and be detained by the monitoring prosecutor for a period of 72 hours.