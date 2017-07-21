Tsvetana Pironkova Will Have to Pass the Qualifiers of the US Open

Sports | July 21, 2017, Friday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tsvetana Pironkova Will Have to Pass the Qualifiers of the US Open epa/bgnes

Tsvetana Pironkova will have to pass the qualifiers of the upcoming Grand Slam tournament - US Open.

This became clear after the organizers of the US Open announced that the latest tennis player to take part in the main scheme is the 105th in the world, American tennis player Julia Boserappe.

This means that the 123rd Bulgarian Pironkova will have to make three consecutive wins to take part in the first round of the race.

Last year, the she dropped into a second round after losing 1: 2 sets before the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US open, Tsvetana Pironkova, Wimbledon
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria