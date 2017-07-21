Tsvetana Pironkova Will Have to Pass the Qualifiers of the US Open
Tsvetana Pironkova will have to pass the qualifiers of the upcoming Grand Slam tournament - US Open.
This became clear after the organizers of the US Open announced that the latest tennis player to take part in the main scheme is the 105th in the world, American tennis player Julia Boserappe.
This means that the 123rd Bulgarian Pironkova will have to make three consecutive wins to take part in the first round of the race.
Last year, the she dropped into a second round after losing 1: 2 sets before the semi-finals of Wimbledon.
