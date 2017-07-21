Electricity Distribution Company EVN Advises Big Sea Resorts for Reasonable Use of Energy

During the active tourist season reasonable use of electrical energy is vital for the tourist establishments on the Black Sea coast. This is why EVN offers advises to the biggest consumers on how to be more efficient and prevent any disturbances. Reports Rodopi Press.

First of all it is important that places like hotels, shopping centers and entertainments sites watch their energy loads during peak hours – in the afternoon and in the evening. They should not exceed the declared capacity of the electric power to which they are connected to the electricity distribution network. This will reduce the risk of electrical interference for these objects.

