Bulgarian Socialist Party to Ask the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office to Publish a List of Politicians Funded by KTB

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will ask the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office to publish a list of politicians financed by bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank or KTB), according to the words of the leader of the party Korneliya Ninova, quoted by DarikNews.

"Today we will send a letter to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, to the Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, asking for the list of politicians financed by CorpBank," she said.

The prosecutors sent a bill of indictment to the court yesterday and published a summary of the investigation.

‘’In this document and in the public statements of the Prosecutor’s Office, there are findings that politicians were funded by CorpBank’’, Ninova added.

The story with the bank reflected the whole transition period in Bulgaria, with business, economic and political interests at the expense of the people, according to her.

‘’It is also an opportunity to put an end to this model of doing business and politics.

She also called for full transparency.