More and More Foreigners Work on the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria: More and More Foreigners Work on the Black Sea Coast

Over 3000 permits for seasonal workers from other countries under the Labor Mobility and Labor Migration Regulations have been issued to date. 2900 are from Ukraine, with 1,000 people working in the Albena resort. This was announced by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in Rousse, DARIK writes.

According to her, no complaints have been made by hoteliers and restaurateurs in connection with the hiring of foreigners.

Minister Angelkova was very clear that it is very important and she will personally support the efforts of the municipalities to change the Water Act and regulate the ownership of the coastal stripes along the Danube for the shaping of urban beaches and recreation areas.

Angelkova is in Rousse for a round table to present a joint Bulgarian-Romanian tourist route in the area of Roman heritage.

Through the creation of mixed products, such as the joint Bulgarian-Romanian route "Roman border on the territory of the Romania-Bulgaria cross-border region" presented by Nikolina Angelkova, she explained that the Ministry of Tourism aims to attract tourists from distant markets like China, India and Japan.

11% of tourists coming to the country visit it for cultural and historical tourism, she said.

tourism, foreign workers, cultural heritage
