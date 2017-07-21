Free Movement of People Could Last Up to 2 Years after Brexit

Free movement of European citizens in the UK will last for at least two years after the Brexit as part of the transitional agreement, Reuters reported.

The first full round of talks on British exit from the EU ended yesterday with some compromises. Differences remain regarding the protection of the future of citizens living outside their countries. Britain has to leave the EU by the end of March 2019 after the referendum on June 23 last year when most Britons backed Brexit in order to curb immigration and regain the powers that are currently handed over to Brussels.

Some senior members of the Theresa May government, including Finance Minister Philip Hammond, insist on a transitional period to protect the economy and preserve the trust of the business. According to Hammond's plan, EU citizens will retain their free movement in the UK for at least two years, the Times reported.

The Guardian cites a high-profile source from the British government, according to which free movement can last up to four years. So far there is no comment from Theresa May's office.