Elon Musk got Verbal Government Approval for a Hyperloop between New York and Washington

The American entrepreneur Elon Musk announced through Twitter that he had received "oral approval from the government" to build a super-fast transport link between New York and Washington to cut travel time between the two cities to about 29 minutes, Reuters reported.

At the moment, Amtrak's "Asella" high-speed train takes the distance of 355 kilometers for nearly three hours.

However, Musk did not say who had given him approval for his project, but the White House confirmed that there were held "promising talks" about the tunnel with him about his company's drilling company Boring Company. A White House spokesman did not want to tell who was talking to Musk and whether he had a personal meeting with administration officials.

Indicating that Musk's tweets may have been rushed, the spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio replied, also through Twitter, that "This is news for the City Council."

Representatives of the New York authorities have also warned that they have not yet approved any project and that the developer would need a number of building permits and environmental assessments before the start of such a project.

