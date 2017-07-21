2 Dead and 55 Injured after an Explosion of Restaurant in China

At least two people were killed today and 55 were injured in a gas explosion at a dining venue in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the world's information agencies said, referring to the authorities.

In the photos of the blast, you can see the place that is covered with flames and thick gray smoke. The explosion happened during the busy breakfast time. The street in front of the building is frayed with debris, car glass, including a bus that has caused most injuries. Authorities said the fire had been extinguished. The injured, of whom 12 were severely injured, were taken to hospital. The causes of the blast are being investigated. Reported Mediapool.