Pensioners in Norway have the Highest Standard of Living

Norway, Switzerland and Iceland top the list of countries where it is best to get a retirement. This is shown by the Global Pension Index, compiled by the Natixis financial corporation. Reports BGNES.

The top ten also include Sweden, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The ranking includes 43 countries. It includes countries with a developed economy (according to IMF standards), members of the OECD and the BRIC group. Our southern neighbor Turkey is 39th. Immediately after is Russia. And the last three places are Brazil, Greece and India. United States ranked 17th, UK 18th, France 19th, Japan 22nd, China 38th.

The experts of the financial corporation have compiled the rating, taking into account the level of healthcare, the amount of the pension contributions, the quality of life in the country and the material prosperity of citizens.

Each of the parameters is evaluated in the range of 0 to 100%. For the leader in the list - Norway, these indicators are estimated at 89%, 73%, 92% and 91% or 86% overall. Bulgaria is not included in the ranking.