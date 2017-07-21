Pensioners in Norway have the Highest Standard of Living

Society | July 21, 2017, Friday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Pensioners in Norway have the Highest Standard of Living Source: Pixabay

Norway, Switzerland and Iceland top the list of countries where it is best to get a retirement. This is shown by the Global Pension Index, compiled by the Natixis financial corporation. Reports BGNES. 

The top ten also include Sweden, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The ranking includes 43 countries. It includes countries with a developed economy (according to IMF standards), members of the OECD and the BRIC group. Our southern neighbor Turkey is 39th. Immediately after is Russia. And the last three places are Brazil, Greece and India. United States ranked 17th, UK 18th, France 19th, Japan 22nd, China 38th.

The experts of the financial corporation have compiled the rating, taking into account the level of healthcare, the amount of the pension contributions, the quality of life in the country and the material prosperity of citizens.

Each of the parameters is evaluated in the range of 0 to 100%. For the leader in the list - Norway, these indicators are estimated at 89%, 73%, 92% and 91% or 86% overall. Bulgaria is not included in the ranking.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pensioners, Retirement, standard of living
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria