Riots Broke out after a Drug Boss was Killed in Mexico City

The head of the Tawak-Chalco drug cartel, was killed in a shootout last night in a major riot in the Mexican capital, the Financiero portal reported.

A group of motorcycle drivers linked to the cartel's activity began to block traffic on the Tawauck motorway and set trucks on fire to block traffic. There also was shooting. Cartel head Felipe de Jesse Perez Luna, nicknamed Eye, was killed in a shootout with marines and federal police.

The cartel is considered one of the most "young" in the country and controls drug traffic in the metropolitan city. Now, in Tawak, forces have been deployed and the riflemen have been neutralized. However, given the risk of continued violence, the authorities decided to cancel the school classes for today. Reports BGNES.