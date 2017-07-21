US 'to Ban American Citizens From Travelling to North Korea'

Two tourist agencies that operate tours to North Korea said on Friday the U.S. government will soon ban its citizens from travelling to the North, according to Daily Mail.

Koryo Tours said the ban would be announced on July 27 and would go into effect 30 days later.

It said the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which handles consular affairs for the United States in the North, informed it of the ban, but did not say how long it would last.

'But it does seem to be the case that in just over a month, it will be impossible for Americans to visit as tourists,' said Koryo Tours general manager Simon Cockrell.

Another tour operator, Young Pioneer Tours, said on its website that it had also been informed of the ban, citing the same date.

Young Pioneer Tours said in a statement: 'We have just been informed that the US government will no longer be allowing US citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea).

'It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27th.

'After the 30 day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government.

'We will update further as more information becomes available.'





