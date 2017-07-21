The Swedish Tourist who Attacked a Hotel Worker in Sunny Beach has been Released from Custody
After a closed session on July 18, the Bourgas District Court placed under house arrest the Swedish Ralf Sundberg, who kicked a maid in the head. The judge has allowed the Swedish to be under house arrest at a studio in an aparthotel in Sunny Beach, BNT reported. However, the hotel manager refused to accept him.
The new lawyer of the Swede took him in an unknown direction, and it is not known at this time where Sunderberg is. It is possible for him to leave Bulgaria, say the relatives of the injured.
The court in Nessebar left Ralph Sundberg in detention on June 15, and today the prosecutor in the case is expected to give a statement on the decision of the district court to be placed under house arrest. iNews.bg
