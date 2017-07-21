Israeli Police Ban Muslim Men Aged Under 50 From Friday Prayers in Jerusalem
Israeli police have banned Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested shrine in Jerusalem, according to the Independent.
The ban comes ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors aimed at increasing security at the site.
Muslim leaders have called for mass protests at Friday’s noon prayers.
The shrine is revered by both Muslims and Jews.
Muslim leaders say Israel is trying to expand its control there by installing the security devices.
Gates were fitted with metal detectors after Palestinian gunmen launched an attack from there last week, killing two Israeli policemen.
Muslim leaders have called on worshippers to pray in the streets near the shrine rather than walk through metal detectors.
Over the course of the week, growing numbers of Palestinian worshippers have participated in street prayers, particularly in the evenings.
Following the prayers, small numbers of Palestinian protesters have clashed with police.
- » Two People Died During Riots in Venezuela
- » Broken Coffee Machine was the Reason for Emergency Landing of an Airplane
- » Riots Broke out after a Drug Boss was Killed in Mexico City
- » Germany Vows to Defend Firms Doing Business in Turkey
- » China Blocked the Access to WhatsApp
- » Germany Warns Its Citizens Against Travel to Turkey