Israeli Police Ban Muslim Men Aged Under 50 From Friday Prayers in Jerusalem

Israeli police have banned Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested shrine in Jerusalem, according to the Independent.

The ban comes ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors aimed at increasing security at the site.

Muslim leaders have called for mass protests at Friday’s noon prayers.

The shrine is revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Muslim leaders say Israel is trying to expand its control there by installing the security devices.

Gates were fitted with metal detectors after Palestinian gunmen launched an attack from there last week, killing two Israeli policemen.

Muslim leaders have called on worshippers to pray in the streets near the shrine rather than walk through metal detectors.

Over the course of the week, growing numbers of Palestinian worshippers have participated in street prayers, particularly in the evenings.

Following the prayers, small numbers of Palestinian protesters have clashed with police.