Bulgaria: Cheaper Gasoline and Diesel this Summer Source: Pixabay

Gasoline and diesel in Bulgaria have fallen by 2-3% this summer. This was announced by Andrei Delchev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association. Reported Webcafe.

Until 2-3 years ago, prices have risen during the active summer season in Europe and North America due to high demand.

However, since the surplus in crude oil supply, its price has fallen significantly, and fuel prices have fallen respectively. This trend is observed everywhere, including in Bulgaria, Delchev said.

