Bulgaria will Lose BGN 70 Million from the EU for Education and Science

BGN 70 million will be lost and 4 months will be the delay of the Operational Program "Science and Education" in its part for construction of top scientific centers - the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev summarized the problems in the program. He gave a report to parliament in front of two committees - EU funds and education and science, BNT reported.

According to Valchev, the main problem arose after the Supreme Administrative Court rejected the proposal of the previous Minister Prof. Nikolay Denkov to cancel the public procurement contract for a company to assess the projects of the Bulgarian scientists. Doubtful in the quality of such an assessment, Denkov had proposed that it be carried out by some well-known foreign scientists instead of a local company.

However, the Italian company "Progetti Plannt", ranked first, appealed the decision and the court ruled in favor of it. We now have a contract with the appraisal firm, but the deadlines are already delayed. 

