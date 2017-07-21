Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens During the Earthquakes in Turkey and Greece
Bulgaria's diplomatic and consular representations in Turkey and Greece so far have no information about injured Bulgarian citizens during the earthquake in Western Turkey and the Aegean islands of Greece, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.
The Bulgarian embassies in Greece and Turkey are following the situation and are in contact with local authorities.
Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information about the situation in the affected areas or to report their relatives may do so at the following telephone numbers:
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ankara:
0090 533 376 37 69
0090 312 467 20 71
0090 312 427 51 42
Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Istanbul:
0090 212 281 01 14
0090 212 281 01 15
0090 212 281 01 16
0090 533 383 64 14
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Athens:
0030 210 67 48 105
0030 210 67 48 106
0030 210 67 48 107
0030 693 70 96 220
