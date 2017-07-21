Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens During the Earthquakes in Turkey and Greece

Bulgaria's diplomatic and consular representations in Turkey and Greece so far have no information about injured Bulgarian citizens during the earthquake in Western Turkey and the Aegean islands of Greece, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

The Bulgarian embassies in Greece and Turkey are following the situation and are in contact with local authorities.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information about the situation in the affected areas or to report their relatives may do so at the following telephone numbers:

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ankara:



0090 533 376 37 69

0090 312 467 20 71

0090 312 427 51 42

Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Istanbul:



0090 212 281 01 14

0090 212 281 01 15

0090 212 281 01 16

0090 533 383 64 14

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Athens:



0030 210 67 48 105

0030 210 67 48 106

0030 210 67 48 107

0030 693 70 96 220