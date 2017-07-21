Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens During the Earthquakes in Turkey and Greece

Business | July 21, 2017, Friday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens During the Earthquakes in Turkey and Greece ministry of foreign affairs

Bulgaria's diplomatic and consular representations in Turkey and Greece so far have no information about injured Bulgarian citizens during the earthquake in Western Turkey and the Aegean islands of Greece, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

The Bulgarian embassies in Greece and Turkey are following the situation and are in contact with local authorities.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information about the situation in the affected areas or to report their relatives may do so at the following telephone numbers:

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ankara:

0090 533 376 37 69
0090 312 467 20 71
0090 312 427 51 42
0090 312 467 20 71
0090 312 427 51 42

Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Istanbul:

0090 212 281 01 14
0090 212 281 01 15
0090 212 281 01 16
0090 533 383 64 14

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Athens:

0030 210 67 48 105
0030 210 67 48 106
0030 210 67 48 107
0030 693 70 96 220

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, turkey, greece
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria