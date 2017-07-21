Customs officers Found over 260 Liters of Illegally Produced Alcohol from an Internet Ad

Customs officials from Lom have retained 266 liters of home-made alcohol (rakia) after they posed themselves as customers who want to buy alcohol, officials from the Customs Agency said. Reported SEGA.

Policemen from Vidin participated in the action. A sale of home-made rakia has been posted on two websites. The customs officers contacted the seller and agreed to buy 10 liters.

"After the seller appeared at the place with the goods, the checkup continued in the village of Vinarovo, reg. Vidin, where customs and police officers discovered another 256 liters of brandy without a documents of paid excise duty, "the Customs Agency said.

Laboratory analysis samples were taken. Work on the case continues.