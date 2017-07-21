Customs officers Found over 260 Liters of Illegally Produced Alcohol from an Internet Ad

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 21, 2017, Friday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Customs officers Found over 260 Liters of Illegally Produced Alcohol from an Internet Ad Source: Customs.bg

Customs officials from Lom have retained 266 liters of home-made alcohol (rakia) after they posed themselves as customers who want to buy alcohol, officials from the Customs Agency said. Reported SEGA. 

Policemen from Vidin participated in the action. A sale of home-made rakia has been posted on two websites. The customs officers contacted the seller and agreed to buy 10 liters.

"After the seller appeared at the place with the goods, the checkup continued in the village of Vinarovo, reg. Vidin, where customs and police officers discovered another 256 liters of brandy without a documents of paid excise duty, "the Customs Agency said.

Laboratory analysis samples were taken. Work on the case continues.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal alcohol, customs, operation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria