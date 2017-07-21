Levski Signs Former Manchester United Player

Levski's big transfer is a fact! "The Blues" are now owners of Manchester United's former Manchester United player Gabriel Obertan, who signed a contract with Bulgaria's 26-time champions, told Sportal.bg.

The French player signed for two years with an option to extend the contract for another year. The 28-year-old is expected to be the star of the team led by Nikolay Mitov.

The offensive footballer was part of Manchester United's record titles between 2009 and 2011, working at that time under the direction of Sir Alex Ferguson. With the team of "Red Devils" he made 28 appearances in all the tournaments and scored one goal.

