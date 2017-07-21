Levski Sofia is Out and Botev Plovdiv Crushed its Opponent Last Night in Europa League

Bulgaria: Levski Sofia is Out and Botev Plovdiv Crushed its Opponent Last Night in Europa League Source: botevplovdiv.bg

Levski's team is eliminated from the Europa League. 'The Blues' lost 1: 2 to Hajduk (Split) in a match-rematch of the second qualifying round of the tournament. So the players of Nikolay Mitov leave the race with a total score of 1: 3. The guests deservedly go ahead, after they completely overcame the Sofia team in front of the empty stands of Georgi Asparuhov Stadium.

The team of Botev (Plovdiv) has achieved one of the biggest successes in its history in European club tournaments. 'The Canaries' overcome Israeli Beitar (Jerusalem) in the second round of the Europa League after defeating the opponent with 4: 0 last night, and a week ago as a guest both teams finished 1: 1. Plovdiv players showed excellent football at the Lazur stadium and deservedly go ahead. 



football, Europa League
