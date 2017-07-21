Sunny Weather Today with Up to 35°

The weather will be sunny today, though clouds are expected to develop in the afternoon, mainly in the mountainous regions.

There will be light northeastern wind.

Temperatures will further increase, with maximum ones reaching 30° to 35°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for July and will remain nearly unchanged.

There are favourable conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.



The weather is clear and quiet with light to moderate wind on the mountain ridges. Morning temperatures vary between 8 and 16 degrees.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.