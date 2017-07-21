The Vocalist of Linkin Park is Found Dead

Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington died at the age of 41, the BBC said, quoting the Los Angeles Prosecutor.

The Associated Press reports that it is probably suicide by hanging. A police source told the TMZ site that his body was found shortly before 9am local time.

Bennington, who is the father of six children from two marriages, was born on March 20, 1976. His drug problems in the past are very well known, and he has had a severe childhood. At age 7-8, he was abused by an older friend.

He was a close friend of recently deceased Chris Cornell of "Soundgarden."

The Linkin Park gang which was set up in 1996 had a cult following for a generation of teenagers. The band has sold over 70 million copies of their albums and has two Grammy Awards.