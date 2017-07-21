The Rating of Theresa May is Constantly Declining

Politics | July 21, 2017, Friday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Rating of Theresa May is Constantly Declining Source: Twitter

British Prime Minister Teresa May's rating has reached a record low in the past year, according to a survey by the Ipsos MORI poll, published by Evening Standard. Only 34% of respondents are satisfied with the work of the prime minister, while 59% of them express dissatisfaction. This is the worst result for May after taking office last July.

So the head of the British government has set a new anti-record for the past nearly 40 years, a month after the parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom. Regarding the overall assessment of the government's work, 64% of the respondents are disappointed, while only 28% are satisfied with the cabinet's actions.

At the same time, Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gained more support from the British public - his political activity was approved by 44% of the respondents, while 45% did not sympathize with him. The survey was conducted in the period 14-18 July among more than 1000 citizens. iNews.bg

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: the UK, Prime Minister, ratings
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria