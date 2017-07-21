The Rating of Theresa May is Constantly Declining

British Prime Minister Teresa May's rating has reached a record low in the past year, according to a survey by the Ipsos MORI poll, published by Evening Standard. Only 34% of respondents are satisfied with the work of the prime minister, while 59% of them express dissatisfaction. This is the worst result for May after taking office last July.

So the head of the British government has set a new anti-record for the past nearly 40 years, a month after the parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom. Regarding the overall assessment of the government's work, 64% of the respondents are disappointed, while only 28% are satisfied with the cabinet's actions.

At the same time, Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gained more support from the British public - his political activity was approved by 44% of the respondents, while 45% did not sympathize with him. The survey was conducted in the period 14-18 July among more than 1000 citizens. iNews.bg