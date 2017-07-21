Technical Problem Blocked Part of Sofia Subway

Bulgaria: Technical Problem Blocked Part of Sofia Subway pixabay.com

A technical problem with the subway trains in the capital blocked the traffic between the stations ''Vasil Levski'' and ''Sofia University - St. Kliment Ohridski'' this morning, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced, quoted by bTV. 

The movement was temporarily carried on another train in both directions.

At 6:55 the regular metro movement on the first  line was restored.

Novinite.com recalls, that tomorrow is the official start of the second phase of line 3 of the sofia subway

The event will take place on 21 July at 13:00 at the crossroads of 'Ovcha Kupel' Blvd and 'President Lincoln' Blvd. The construction is part of a project forextension of the metro in the capital, Line 3, Stage II, section: "ул. Jitnica - bc Ovcha Kupel - Ring Road ".

The project is included in the operational plan "Transport and Infrastructure" 2014-2020. 

