Technical Problem Blocked Part of Sofia Subway
A technical problem with the subway trains in the capital blocked the traffic between the stations ''Vasil Levski'' and ''Sofia University - St. Kliment Ohridski'' this morning, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced, quoted by bTV.
The movement was temporarily carried on another train in both directions.
At 6:55 the regular metro movement on the first line was restored.
Novinite.com recalls, that tomorrow is the official start of the second phase of line 3 of the sofia subway
The event will take place on 21 July at 13:00 at the crossroads of 'Ovcha Kupel' Blvd and 'President Lincoln' Blvd. The construction is part of a project forextension of the metro in the capital, Line 3, Stage II, section: "ул. Jitnica - bc Ovcha Kupel - Ring Road ".
The project is included in the operational plan "Transport and Infrastructure" 2014-2020.
