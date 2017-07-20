Novo Selo Training Polygon Hosted the Biggest Multinational Exercise Saber Guardian 2017

The Novo Selo Training polygon near Sliven, Southern Bulgaria, hosted a Distinguished Visitors’ Day at the biggest multinational exercise in the Black Sea region Saber Guardian 2017, according to BNR and NovaTV.



Tactical units from Bulgaria, USA, Greece and Georgia demonstrated joint action of the multinational battalion combat group in defense.



The exercise was held from 11 to 20 July under the leadership of the US European Command.



Saber Guardian 2017 was co-hosted by Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.



It was joined by about 25,000 military from 22 allied and partnering countries.



The Saber Guardian teachings are multinational and are held annually from 2013 in the Black Sea region as part of the Joint US Army's Joint Training Program, the Defense Ministry said.



In 2017, the ‘’Saber Guardian’’ will be the most extensive exercise compared to what has been done so far. The aim is to increase the interoperability of the participating countries and demonstrate resolve and readiness to act in support of security and stability in the Black Sea region.



The on-going training on the territory of our country will include: Black Swan-2017 Specialist Task Exercise, Swift Response Air-Dissertation - 2017; Tactical teachings with Eagle Sentinel - 2017, the training of Peace Sentinel - 2017, and tactical training of air defense formations and Shabla - 2017 aviation formations.

The actions were watched by President Rumen Radev and Military Minister Krassimir Karakachanov.