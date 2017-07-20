Germany Vows to Defend Firms Doing Business in Turkey

Germany Vows to Defend Firms Doing Business in Turkey

 It is extremely difficult for German companies to make investments in Turkey under the current political climate in the country, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday.

"If respectable German companies are suddenly put on 'black lists' and branded as supporters of terrorism then this amounts to a climate that makes new business and investments in Turkey extremely difficult," Zypries said.

She added: "The German government and I would of course defend German companies from totally unjustifiable and incomprehensible accusations. This also applies above all to the employees of German companies."

Germany's BGA trade association said exports to Turkey would fall significantly should the government implement measures against Turkey over its arrest of a German human rights activist and a German-Turkish journalist.

Earlier today, Germany warns its citizens against travel to Turkey.

 

