Bulgarian Interior Ministry Detained a Criminal Group for People Trafficking

A criminal group involved in people trafficking for sexual exploitation has been neutralised as part of an international operation on request from Belgium, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry reported, cited by bTV.

The group consisted of Bulgarian citizens and was also involved in money laundering.

The operation in our country was realized on 18 July on the territory of Silistra.

Documents, including notary deeds, for bank accounts and bank transfers, amounting over EUR 164,000 and nearly BGN 600, mobile phones, laptops, cannabis and other items were detained.

The leader of the group was a 76-year old woman who ran a brothel in Brussels.

She is detained along with another women (49).