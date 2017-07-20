Bulgarian Interior Ministry Detained a Criminal Group for People Trafficking

Crime | July 20, 2017, Thursday // 16:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Ministry Detained a Criminal Group for People Trafficking pixabay.com

A criminal group involved in people trafficking for sexual exploitation has been neutralised as part of an international operation on request from Belgium, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry reported, cited by bTV.

The group consisted of Bulgarian citizens and was also involved in money laundering.

The operation in our country was realized on 18 July on the territory of Silistra.

Documents, including notary deeds, for bank accounts and bank transfers, amounting over EUR 164,000 and nearly BGN 600, mobile phones, laptops, cannabis and other items were detained.

The leader of the group was a 76-year old woman who ran a brothel in Brussels.

She is detained along with another women (49).

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: people trafficking, money laundering, Brussels, Silistra, interior ministry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria