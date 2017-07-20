A Piece of Insulation Material from an Apartment Building Fell on a Child in Shumen

The incident happened last night when two boys were passing by the apartment building which is being renovated by the government program for energy efficiency. Piece of insulation with the size of 10x10cm flew from scaffolding next to the building and hit one of the children. The boy is in the Shumen hospital with fractured skull and went through an operation and currently there is no risk for his life, said the chief of emergency care MD Nedko Todorov, cited by BNR.

The project officer from the firm renovating the building Peter Iliev said that serious precautions will be taken so that there no more accidents, which according to him incidents like that cannot always be predicted.