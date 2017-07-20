Tomorrow is the Official Start of the Second Phase of Line 3 of the Sofia Subway
The event will take place on 21 July at 13:00 at the crossroads of 'Ovcha Kupel' Blvd and 'President Lincoln' Blvd. The construction is part of a project for extension of the metro in the capital, Line 3, Stage II, section: "ул. Jitnica - bc Ovcha Kupel - Ring Road ".
The project is included in the operational plan "Transport and Infrastructure" 2014-2020. Reports Novini.
