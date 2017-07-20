Nude Man Lied Down in the Middle of a Boulevard in the Sofia City Center

Bulgaria: Nude Man Lied Down in the Middle of a Boulevard in the Sofia City Center Source: Facebook

The unidentified man walked off from the sidewalk of boulevard 'Vasil Levski' and lied down on the street near the crossroad with boulevard 'Dondukov' just before a green light that would allow the stopped vehicles to go on their way according to witness from the Facebook group 'Noticed in Sofia' 

For now the motives for this action by the man are unknown. There was a similar case earlier this week on boulevard 'Bulgaria'.  

