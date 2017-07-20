Government Rejects BGN 5, 000 Cap on Cash Payments

The MPs rejected a BGN-5,000 cap on cash payments from January 1, 2018, proposed by ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), bTV reported.

Initially, GERB offered an immediate reduction of cash payments of up to BGN 5,000, and gradually to lowering this ceiling to BGN 1,000 in the beginning of 2019.

However, later Menda Stoyanova announced that the party had set the ceiling to be BGN 5,000 since the beginning of next year, but the other parties in parliament did not agree to that.



Thus the cap on cash payments remains at BGN 10,000.