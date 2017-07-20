Lilyana Pavlova Interrogated About NDK
Investigators have questioned Lilyana Pavlova, Minister of Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency, as a witness, the Bulgarian National Television reported, quoted by inews.bg.
She was questioned in connection with the charges against Miroslav Borshoch, former manager of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).
Until recently, Minister Pavlova was the principal of NDK.
Her interrogation follows the questioning of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev in connection with the same charges.
"I gave testimonials, for my motives and as well as my arguments. They are the same which I said during the interrogation by the Committee of Inquiry, there is nothing new and nothing different," Pavlova said.
- » Tomorrow is the Official Start of the Second Phase of Line 3 of the Sofia Subway
- » Government Rejects BGN 5, 000 Cap on Cash Payments
- » Culture Minister: 'The Future of the National Palace of Culture is Stable'
- » Facebook Group with Restricted Access Warns of Tax Inspections
- » The Eco-Fund will Provide BGN 1.3 Million for the Purchase of Electrical Vehicles
- » 4km Queue Of Carco Vehicles on the Bulgarian-Romanian Border