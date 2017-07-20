Lilyana Pavlova Interrogated About NDK

Investigators have questioned Lilyana Pavlova, Minister of Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency, as a witness, the Bulgarian National Television reported, quoted by inews.bg.

She was questioned in connection with the charges against Miroslav Borshoch, former manager of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

Until recently, Minister Pavlova was the principal of NDK.

Her interrogation follows the questioning of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev in connection with the same charges.

"I gave testimonials, for my motives and as well as my arguments. They are the same which I said during the interrogation by the Committee of Inquiry, there is nothing new and nothing different," Pavlova said.