China Blocked the Access to WhatsApp
World | July 20, 2017, Thursday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Messaging application WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook was partly blocked in China as an act of censorship from the government, writes Bloomgerg.
Number of users of the application in China said there were constant shutdowns that started from Monday evening local Bejing time. Until Tuesday people used other social media like Twitter for sharing pictures and clips which are the favorite media formats in the Asian country.
WhatsApp is not responsible for the blocking according to a source from the company and officially they decline any comment on the subject.
- » Germany Warns Its Citizens Against Travel to Turkey
- » Federica Mogherini to Meet Top Officials in Greece
- » John McCain has been Diagnosed with Brain Cancer, says Spokesman
- » Terrorist Acts Around the World Continue to Decrease
- » Montenegro is Making Steady Progress on the Path Towards European Union
- » Turkish Premier Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)