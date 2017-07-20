China Blocked the Access to WhatsApp

Messaging application WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook was partly blocked in China as an act of censorship from the government, writes Bloomgerg.

Number of users of the application in China said there were constant shutdowns that started from Monday evening local Bejing time. Until Tuesday people used other social media like Twitter for sharing pictures and clips which are the favorite media formats in the Asian country.

WhatsApp is not responsible for the blocking according to a source from the company and officially they decline any comment on the subject. 

