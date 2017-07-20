Culture Minister: 'The Future of the National Palace of Culture is Stable'

epa/bgnes

‘’The delay in the repair of the National Palace of Culture (NDK) is not fatal – the future of the Palace is stable’’, said the Culture Minister Boil Banov acoording to BTV.

‘’Although the deadline for completion of the repair works by September 20 could not be met’’, the minister said, ‘’everything will be ready before the end of the year’’.

The National Palace of Culture is being repaired to host events during Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2018.

Banov also added that he is conducting his own check of the inventory and the financial situation of NDK, including the contracts examined by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Regarding the scandal for inappropriate spending of money, disbursed for the repairs for the presidency, Banov said that undoubtedly part of that money was used for other purposes.

Regarding the monument "1300 years Bulgaria", Banov commented that he would rather keep the monuments instead of being dеstroyed, but only it’s where possible. According to him the monument in front of the National Palace of Culture cannot be preserved, and there’s a  problem with the construction of the monument from the beginning. The same goes for the National Palace of Culture, the Minister of Culture specified.

National Palace of Culture, NDK, Boil Banov
