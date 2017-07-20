Housing Prices in Bulgaria are Rising with one of the Fastest Rates in the EU
Household prices in Bulgaria registered one of the biggest increases in the first quarter in the European Union on an annual basis - 8.8%. This shows latest Eurostat data released on Wednesday. Reports Investor.
Thus our country ranks fifth in the ranking, with the Czech Republic having a 12.7% increase. Lithuania followed by Lithuania (10.2%), Latvia (10.1%) and Ireland (8.9%).
The statistics show that in the last few years there has been a steady rise in house prices in Bulgaria after it was only 0.7% in the first quarter of 2014. Though prices fell slightly in the fourth quarter of last year, they went up again in the first three months of 2017. Overall, house prices in the European Union grew by 4.5% in the first quarter. The increase in the Euro zone is slightly lower - 4.0%.
- » Bulgaria's Property Prices Up by 12% in Six Months Alone
- » Bulgaria's Sofia Property Prices Up By EUR 100
- » Boom of Administrative Buildings Expected
- » Number of Russians Buying Property in Bulgaria Dwindles in 2 Years
- » Business Property Deals Amount to EUR 225 M for January-September 2016
- » Sofia's Average Price of Real Estate in Construction Higher Than Price of Old Buildings