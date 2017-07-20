Facebook Group with Restricted Access Warns of Tax Inspections

A Closed Facebook Group created by sea coast merchants warns its participants about tax checks. This was announced by the press center of the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

In the social network there are also published photographs of NRA inspectors made during inspections so that the owners can find out who are the employees of the revenue agency. Reports Novini.

The group was created by people who were fined by the NRA, whose stores and restaurants were sealed for tax violations. Up to now, NRA inspectors have carried out more than 2,500 inspections in Black Sea resorts and outlets, which found nearly 170 violations related to non-payment of cash receipts, a difference in cash availability, etc.

The Revenue Agency also carried out joint inspections with the Ministry of Interior, with over 740 sites being visited during the control actions of the patrols. Checks will continue until the end of the tourist season, with the main focus being the reporting of turnover and issuing of cash receipts. There is also monitoring for the movement of risky goods, including alcohol and tobacco products.

For the first time this year, non issuing of cash receipts is penalized not only with a fine, but also with a sealing of the object, so far the measure has been applied to 1200 traders. "The information in the Facebook group will not help the traders compare the money available in the cash register .The most secure way to prevent a penalty is to count the turnover at each sale," commented Vassil Panov, NRA.