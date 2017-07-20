Sofia will have a Second Archaeological Complex

Sofia will have a second archaeological park, where visitors can see a prehistoric settlement from the first European civilization. In the place of the excavations is revealed a large residential complex with extremely complex architecture, DARIK writes

The prehistoric settlement, discovered in 1985 by the archaeologists, is situated in the territory of the Slatina district. It has a size of 145 square meters and the complex has an unusual construction for its time. According to archaeologist Vasil Nikolov, the settlement is one of the first made by the Mongoloid race in Europe.

"They suddenly experienced some innovative shock and started building in a whole new way, given the new environmental conditions, having ideas that are unbelievable for their time," he explained.

The team suggests that the still unspoilt part of the complex will reveal an unprecedented construction for the Balkans with an area of 300 square meters, consisting of 6 or 7 separate rooms. According to Vasil Nikolov, the unique thing is that at the time the complex was built, people were able to cover such a large area while simultaneously expanding the living rooms. In his words, this is a sign of a new kind of socialization.

Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said that the financing of the excavations from the municipality will continue as long as it is needed. In the budget of Sofia for Culture for the next year BGN 3 million is foreseen for the financing of archaeological excavations and sites.