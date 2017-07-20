Two New 'Harry Potter' Books

Two new books in the Harry Potter series will be published in October on the 20th anniversary of the first volume for the boy magician. Their release will coincide with the launch of the charity exhibition, which will be held at the British Library between October and February, DARIK writes.

The first newly published book will be titled "Harry Potter: History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition" and will be written by JK Rowling, Bloomsbury Publishing House, and British Library Curators. Through it, Harry Potter fans will be able to immerse themselves once again in the magic of the Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft.

The second book will be titled "Harry Potter - A Journey Through The History of Magic", and will closely explore mystical beings, objects and notions like alchemy, unicorns, ancient sorcerers' rituals. The manuscript will include previously unseen sketches and handwritten notes from Rowling, illustrations from Jim Kay and artifacts that have been seized from the archives of the British Library.

Earlier this year, the publishing house also released four new editions of the fantasy series, each of which focuses individually on homes in Hogwarts - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.