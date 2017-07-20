Russia is Investigating Fidget Spinners after Reports Claim they ‘Zombify’ Youth

In a recent report, Russia-24, a state-owned news channel, suggests that fidget spinners are being used by Russian opposition parties in order to recruit young people. As reported by The New York Times, the reporters in Russia-24’s initial story say, “It is a mystery why it has become so popular in Russia right now. Who is promoting this to the masses so actively?”

The video segment says the toys were being distributed at a rally for opposition leader Alexei Navalny and in online ads that direct viewers to YouTube channels that promote opposition politicians. The reporters said that while the toy’s popularity was declining in the West, fidget spinners are more popular than ever in Russia. “As you can see here there is only writing in English, on the other side there is not a word in Russian,” says one of the show’s anchors during the report, presenting a new spinner in its packaging to the camera.

According to Newsweek, a second report on Russia-24 also aired on July 12th, directly saying fidget spinners were an “object for zombifying” and a form of “hypnosis.” The program featured a report from psychologist Svetlana Filatova, claiming that the spinners could help dexterity in children but otherwise “dulls” people’s minds. Reported by TheVerge.