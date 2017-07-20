The Eco-Fund will Provide BGN 1.3 Million for the Purchase of Electrical Vehicles

The planned resource is a total of BGN 1.3 million. "This is one of the activities that the MoEW and the Eco-Fund are launching to improve the living environment in the settlements.

'You know we're doing a procedure for fine particles, we're also committed to climate change. In both directions, electro mobiles have contributed - helping to reduce dust pollution and greenhouse gases. Another effect is the reduction of noise pollution in big cities, "Minister Dimov said at a press conference today.

The call is again directed at municipal and state institutions, but the list of eligible types of electromobiles has been significantly expanded. This is the focus of the vehicles that municipalities can use for communal, social, control and transport activities - cleaning, park maintenance, social patronage, inspections, as well as providing in-town public transport in small settlements. So far, municipalities have purchased electric vehicles worth BGN 630 thousand - among them MOEW, MLSP, and municipalities.

"Electric vehicles registered in Bulgaria are currently about 800, with 50% growth in 2016," added Neno Dimov. A total of 32 points for charging electric cars are available throughout the country - in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Sandanski and Blagoevgrad.