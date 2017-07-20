Earthquake 4.1 on Richter Scale Shook Greece
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 20, 2017, Thursday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered at 10.15 on Thursday in the territory of Greece, reports the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center.
The epicenter of the quake is 161 km west of the capital Athens and 27 km northeast of Patra, one kilometer deep beneath the earth's crust. There is no evidence of material damage or injuries, reports BGNES.
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny With Temperatures Up to 34°
- » The Enormous Iceberg Near Antarctica is now Moving in Open Sea
- » Hundreds were Evacuated Due to Fires in Croatia and Montenegro
- » Kamchatka Volcano Klyuchevskaya Erupted
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 33°
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny, Clouds are Expected Over the Southeastern Reions of Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)