Earthquake 4.1 on Richter Scale Shook Greece

Bulgaria: Earthquake 4.1 on Richter Scale Shook Greece Source: Pixabay

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered at 10.15 on Thursday in the territory of Greece, reports the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center.

The epicenter of the quake is 161 km west of the capital Athens and 27 km northeast of Patra, one kilometer deep beneath the earth's crust. There is no evidence of material damage or injuries, reports BGNES.

Tags: Earthquake, greece
