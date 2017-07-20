Former Police Officer Shoots English Tourists in Sunny Beach
A former police officer used his gun against two English tourists in the Black sea resort Sunny Beach. One of them is wounded.
Before that, the man hit the tourists who were on their bicycles, which is the main reason of following the incident between the former policeman to use his weapon, reported bTV.
