Malaysia Bans the Popular Song "Despacito"

The Malaysian authorities banned the broadcasting of the hit Latin song "Despacito" on public radio stations because of its sexual subtext. This happened after muslim critics in the country called the song "non-Islamic", according to BGNES.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saleh Said Kerouak told AFP that his agency has received numerous complaints about song's lyrics. "Despacito" will not be broadcast by government radio stations, because we have received public complaints, it is not suitable for listening, "he said.

The minister added that he hoped private TV and radio stations would follow the example. The Asian country has strict censorship laws and has previously banned songs and films considered sexual, aggressive, or dealing with sensitive issues.

"Despacito" by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is an absolute hit and was declared the most listened song of all time. It began to spread rapidly after it was released in January, and found even a wider audience in April. The Puerto Rican dethrones Justin Bieber's song "Sorry" in 2015, which was a total of 4.38 billion views, Universal said.

"Despacito", which means "slow" in Spanish, number one for 10 weeks in the US singles ranking, making it the first Spanish song to reach that position after Macarena in 1996. Reports SEGA.