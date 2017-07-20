Federica Mogherini to Meet Top Officials in Greece

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission,Federica Moghereini, will hold a series of meetings in Athens today, reported BGNES.



According to CNN, Federica Moghereini's visit will begin with the Greek Parliament, where she will deliver a speech on "Common Foreign and Security Policy of the EU" before the general meeting of the Special Permanent Committee on European Affairs and the Permanent Committee on Defense and Foreign affairs.

She will then meet with Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Greece, as well as with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

During his one-day visit to the Greek capital, Mogerini, he will also meet with Defense Minister Panos Kamenos and Foreign Minister Nikos Cotsias.

The European Commission’s representative in Greece, Panos Karvounis, said that Mogherini’s visit carried “particular symbolism,” and highlight that the EU is standing by Greece in matters of foreign policy and global security.