4km Queue Of Carco Vehicles on the Bulgarian-Romanian Border

On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, there are 4 km of cargo vehicles waiting to leave the country at Dunav Most-Vidin checkpoint, while at Dunav Most-Ruse the queue at entrance to the country stretches 3 km.



The information was provided by Chief Directorate Border Police.



On the border with Greece, there is intense traffic of light vehicles at Makaza checkpoint and of cargo vehicles at Kulata.



On the border with Turkey, a 1km queue has formed at exit from the country at Kapitan Andreevo.



On the border with Serbia, traffic is intense at Kalotina checkpoint, while on the border with Macedonia there is normal traffic at all checkpoints.