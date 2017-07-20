KTB Case Went to the Court

Bulgaria: KTB Case Went to the Court

''The Corporate Commercial Bank'' case went to the court. Tzvetan Vassilev and 17 other bankers and financiers will stand on the dock, reported bTV.

Early this morning, 12,000 pages of indictment had been moved from the offices of the Prosecutor's Office to the Special Criminal Court.

Vasilev was the majority owner of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank or KTB), which collapsed in the summer of 2014 following a bank run and was later declared insolvent. 

Over 400 witnesses in the case have 90 expert reports. Witnesses include former and current politicians, trade unionists, journalists. One of the main witnesses is Nikolay Barekov

So far, in Europe there has never been any charge of an organized criminal group of bankers.

Tags: KTB, Tsvetan Vasilev, court
