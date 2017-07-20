The Pentagon Criticized Turkey for Publishing Secret Military Information

The Pentagon voiced its concerns over Turkey after the state news agency of the country which is an ally to NATO published the locations of 10 US military posts in northern Syria. Reports BGNES.

The Agency recalls that on Monday, the Anatolian Agency published a study describing the whereabouts of US military facilities and, in some cases, even the number of special forces operating there. Thus, for example, the agency issued one of the posts in Ain Isa, 50 km from Rakka, where are 200 American and 75 French military. The media also highlights that the bases - two airports and eight military forts - are being used to support the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD) and its armed wing - the Kurdish People's Defense Forces (YPG).

In this regard, Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rackein-Galloway said today that "the dissemination of sensitive military information" exposes coalition forces to unnecessary risk and has the potential to sabotage operations against the Islamic State.

"We have presented these concerns to the Government of Turkey," said Raqain-Galloway. Based on security reasons, the Pentagon refused to confirm the accuracy of the information and locations of military bases, but announced that it was investigating who were the people behind the article. Reported by SEGA.