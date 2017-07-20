Terrorist Acts Around the World Continue to Decrease

The total number of terrorist acts around the world last year declined as well as the number of victims, with the trend continuing for a second consecutive year. Reports TASS.

This is stated in the annual report of the US State Department on the Terrorist Threat in the World. As stated in the Foreign Office text, "the total number of terrorist acts in 2016 compared to 2015 decreased by 9% and the total number of deaths caused by them was dropped by 13%.

"This is mainly due to the reduced number of attacks and reduced cases of killed people in Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria, Pakistan and Yemen. The report also states that 26% of the victims of terrorist acts are actually their organizers. In 2015, this figure was 24%. Throughout 2016, 11,072 terrorist acts were committed, state officials said. According to data, they killed more than 25,600 people, and another 33,800 people were injured. At the same time, a total of 15,500 people were kidnapped or taken hostage by terrorists last year.

The report also states that, although terrorist acts were committed in 104 countries last year, they are still concentrated in certain regions. A total of 55% of all terrorist attacks were committed in five countries - Iraq, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and the Philippines. At the same time, 75% of those killed in similar attacks are citizens of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria and Pakistan. Reported by BGNES.