Two People are in Custody for an Attack of a Man and his Pregnant Girlfriend on Trakia Highway

Two brothers aged 57 and 59 year old are arrested for assaulting a 31-year-old man and his pregnant 20-year-old girlfriend, police said on Wednesday. A report of the incident was filed at 9.00 am. Reports Mediapool. 

According to the initial information, there was a conflict between the Volkswagen and Opel in the area of the Karlov overpass on Trakia highway. The Volkswagen driver forced the other car to stop, then with his brother hit the man and woman traveling with the Opel. The young woman was taken to a hospital for thorough examinations. According to doctors, there is no danger for her and her baby. Medical help is also given to the injured man.

Subsequently, the two attackers are detained, the younger being in custody, and the older one being admitted to a hospital with a broken jaw. The police, however, did not specify how he had received the trauma.

