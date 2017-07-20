NIMH: Mostly Sunny With Temperatures Up to 34°
July 20, 2017, Thursday
pixabay.com
The weather will be mostly sunny today. Clouds will develop in the afternoon mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions, with almost no rains.
There will be light to moderate eastern wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, announced from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), cited by FOCUS News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure remains higher than the average for July but will slightly decrease during the day.
